Airtel & Techgig Conclude 1St Edition Of 'She Codes'

The coding competition, which ran from April 16th to May 2nd, 2024, aimed at recruiting young technical leaders in the Network and Digital domains of Airtel. A total of 4,104 registered participants took part in three rounds that tested their domain expertise, problem-solving abilities, and agility. Participants showcased their coding prowess and innovative thinking through a series of challenges.



The grand finale, held on May 1st, 2024, at the Airtel head office in Gurugram, saw the top teams compete for the top prizes. Subsequently, finalists underwent interviews for potential positions at Airtel. The shortlisted candidates will join Airtel in July 2025.



The following winners were announced: Ananya Bansal, Sanya Mahajan, Vanshika Khurana, and Suhana Khandelwal as part of the team Network-X.



Sanjay Goyal, Business Head of TechGig, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Airtel represents a significant step towards empowering talented coders. Through this campaign, we aim to bridge the gender gap in the tech community and create a brighter future for Indian female talent."



Amrita Padda, Chief People Officer at Airtel, highlighted the company's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the tech sector, saying, "We are immensely proud of the overwhelming response and enthusiasm we received for 'SheCodes'. This initiative not only underlines our commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity but also serves as a platform to identify and nurture the next generation of female tech leaders."



In total, 20 students secured placements at Airtel as a result of the campaign.

