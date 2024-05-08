Excise Policy Case: SC To Deliver Its Order On Kejriwal's Interim Release On Friday

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court said it will pronounce its order on Friday on the interim bail plea of incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

On Wednesday, a bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, said in open court that it will deliver its decision on May 10 on the question of granting interim bail to Kejriwal.

A day prior, the bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, indicated that it may consider granting interim bail to the AAP leader in view of the ongoing general elections. It said that this is an extraordinary situation and that it is not like CM Kejriwal is a habitual offender.

The federal probe agency opposed the grant of interim relief, saying that it would set a wrong precedent and that politicians have no special rights as compared to normal citizens.

Kejriwal had moved the apex court against the Delhi High Court's April 10 judgement, which dismissed his plea challenging the ED arrest. The AAP chief was arrested on March 21 and has been in custody since then.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20 on the expiry of his previously granted 14-day judicial custody.