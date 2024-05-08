Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag To Lead Indian Challenge, PV Sindhu And Lakshya Sen Pull Out

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen have pulled out of the Thailand Open Super 500, scheduled from May 14 to 19, as the draws for the BWF World Tour event were announced on Wednesday.

Following a month-long break caused by the Thomas and Uber Cup, the World Tour returns with the Thailand Open. Sindhu, who had previously chosen not to participate in the Uber Cup, is taking a leave of absence in order to concentrate on getting ready for the July–August 2024 Paris Olympics.

The World No. 3 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lead the Indian contingent and will kick off their campaign against Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Ta Wee Kiong, who are ranked World No. 71.

Vimalraj Annadurai and Mauryan Kathiravan are the other men's doubles duo who will play in the qualifiers. In the men's singles, HS Prannoy, Kiran Goerge, and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran will represent India. The world number nine, Prannoy, will start his campaign against a qualifier, and Kiran will face Weng Hong Yang of China.

India's prospects in the women's singles would be dependent on young players like Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Samiya Imad Farooqui, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Unnati Hooda, in the absence of Sindhu.

The first round of the women's mixed doubles match will feature two Indian pairings, B Sumeeth Reddy-N Sikki Reddy and Sathish Kumar and Aadya Variyath.