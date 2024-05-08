Dibyendu Bhattacharya Loves Homemade 'Dal-Chawal', 'Khichdi' During Shoots

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who recently wrapped up the first schedule for the upcoming film 'Gulabi' starring Huma Qureshi, likes to dig into homemade food during shoots which brings him comfort.

The shooting of the film, which was announced on International Women's Day (March 8), began on April 15 in Ahmedabad.

Directed by Vipul Mehta, the film is inspired by a true incident and revolves around a brave auto-rickshaw driver who became the beacon of change, inspiring women to reclaim their destinies.

Talking about his favourite food, Dibyendu told IANS that more than often, he likes to eat homemade food, which includes 'dal' and 'chawal'.

“During shoots, most of the time I try to eat homemade food, which is very simple... Like dal-chawal or maybe khichdi with curry," he said.

Talking about the first schedule of 'Gulabi', the actor said,“I loved shooting in the beautiful city of Ahmedabad. Though the scorching heat made it challenging, it was a fantastic experience to shoot with Huma again."

“We really have a nice team with Vipul Mehta as the director and Vishal Rana as the producer; overall, it was fun shooting in Ahmedabad, surrounded by delicious food and great people. I am looking forward to the next schedule in Mumbai,” he added.