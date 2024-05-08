Minister Al Kaabi Presents Qatarisation Plan Overview

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Energy Affairs, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, chaired the Energy Sector's 24th Annual Qatarization Review meeting recently in the presence of senior executives and representatives from the companies participating in the Energy Sector Strategic Qatarization Plan.

In remarks opening the meeting, Minister of State for Energy Affairs presented an overview of the Qatarisation plan and its alignment to the Qatar National Vision's human development pillar.

Minister Al Kaabi said:“It is important to maintain focus on the Human Development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030, set out under the leadership and guidance of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.”

Providing an overview of the energy sector's unprecedented growth and the significant milestones in the upstream and downstream activities, Minister Al Kaabi said“Qatarisation's new challenge is to adapt to the ambitious growth necessitated by the expansion of our industry.”

Minister Al Kaabi outlined the sector's progress in expanding LNG production to 142 million tons per annum by 2030 – more than doubling the current capacity after adding Golden Pass production, and QatarEnergy's historic shipbuilding program with agreements to build and operate 104 conventional-size vessels and 18 QC-Max class vessels – the largest ever built. Minister Al Kaabi also highlighted important projects like the enhancement and modernization of Qatar's oil fields, raising petrochemical production through mega projects like the Ras Laffan Petrochemical Complex and the Golden Triangle Petrochemical Complex, and the expansion in solar power generation with the introduction of two more solar plants in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed Industrial Cities, which will double solar capacity to 1600 megawatts.

His Excellency concluded his remarks by thanking all energy sector companies, and their employees, for their hard work and dedication in supporting Qatarisation, and expressed appreciation of all stakeholder individuals, institutions, and communities who have partnered with the sector in support of Qatarisation objectives.

Minister Al Kaabi presented the Annual Qatarization Crystal Awards, which are given to companies in recognition of their achievements in four categories. This year's recipients are: Qatar Shell for“Support and Liaison with the Education Sector”, Qatar Chemical Company (Q-Chem) for“Supporting Qatarization”, North Oil Company for“Support for Learning and Development”, and Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation 'Kahramaa' for“Best Qatarization Progress”.

Minister Al Kaabi also presented the Annual Qatarization Certificates, which recognize companies with the most significant improvements since the previous calendar year in three categories. This year's recipients are: Qatar Petrochemical Company“QAPCO” for“Support and Liaison with the Education Sector”, Qatar Aluminium Limited“Qatalum” for“Supporting Qatarization”, and QatarEnergy LNG for“Support for Learning and Development”.