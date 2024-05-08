Obscene Videos Case: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, Arrested On Kidnapping Charges, Sent To Judicial Custody Till May 14

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna, who was arrested in the alleged case of kidnapping a woman, has been sent to the judicial custody until May 14. HD Revanna's bail petition before a sessions court has been posted for Thursday. HD Revanna, son of JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda and father of Prajwal Revanna – accused of sexually assaulting several women – was produced before an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate where he was sent to judicial custody until May 14 being sent to the judicial custody, HD Revanna was in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) after his arrest on May 4 in the alleged case of kidnapping of a woman. The victim has also accused his son, Prajwal Revanna, of sexually assaulting her JD(S) MP, Prajwal, fled to Germany after Karnataka State Commission for Women Nagalakshmi Chowdhary wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking an investigation into over obscene videos of Prajwal Revanna allegedly sexually abusing several women. He has also skipped summons issued by the SIT to appear before it 'obscene videos' involving Prajwal Revanna started making the rounds ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka on April 26, triggering a political slugfest.A lookout notice against Prajwal Revanna has been issued at all airports in India, along with a Blue Corner notice. A Blue Corner notice issued by Interpol helps countries collect and share information regarding a person's location and their activities as part of a criminal investigation Revanna's uncle HD Kumaraswamy is sensing a plot in the sex abuse allegations against his nephew, accusing CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar of hatching a conspiracy. Kumaraswamy has claimed that 25,000 pen drives with videos of women being sexually abused were distributed before polls, dozens of JD(S) workers staged a protest demanding free and fair inquiry in suspended party leaders Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna's 'obscene video' case.(With agency inputs)

