Russians Attack Energy Infrastructure In Six Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, Russian aggressors again carried out a massive attack on electricity generation and transmission facilities - six regions were under missile fire.

The Ministry of Energy reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy does not abandon plans to deprive Ukrainians of light. Another massive attack on our energy sector!

Electricity generation and transmission facilities in the Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions were attacked,” said the head of the Ministry, Herman Halushchenko.

He noted that the consequences are being clarified, and the power engineers are already working to eliminate them.

Russians will not have enough water in coolers to launch ZNPP -Minister

The Minister emphasized that the economical use of electricity is the contribution of every Ukrainian to the victory.

“Responsible consumption in the morning and evening hours is especially important,” Halushchenko reminded.

As reported, last night Russian aggressors launched cruise missiles, and an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine.