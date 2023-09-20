Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:23 GMT

Gia, Peru Sign V-Free Travel Agreement


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and his Peruvian counterpart Ana Cecilia Gervasi Diaz on Monday signed an agreement for visa-free travel between the two countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the officials discussed current issues of the“bilateral and multilateral agenda” and future prospects.

They also emphasised the importance of conducting “high-level visits” and deepening cooperation in politics, trade, economy, culture and education.

Darchiashvili highlighted the importance of his Government's cooperation with Latin American countries, while the parties also agreed to“actively work” for the development of bilateral cooperation in“varifields”, including by sharing Georgia's experience of“successful reforms” in state services.

