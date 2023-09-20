Gia, Peru Sign V-Free Travel Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and his
Peruvian counterpart Ana Cecilia Gervasi Diaz on Monday signed an
agreement for visa-free travel between the two countries on the
sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the
officials discussed current issues of the“bilateral and
multilateral agenda” and future prospects.
They also emphasised the importance of conducting
“high-level visits” and deepening cooperation in politics, trade,
economy, culture and education.
Darchiashvili highlighted the importance of his
Government's cooperation with Latin American countries, while the
parties also agreed to“actively work” for the development of
bilateral cooperation in“varifields”, including by sharing
Georgia's experience of“successful reforms” in state services.
