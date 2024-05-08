Alaaeldin Scripts Gharafa's Stunning Comeback Win Over Ahli

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ahmed Alaaeldin struck in the extra time as Al Gharafa edged past Al Ahli 4-3 in a thrilling Amir Cup last 16 match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday. In the quarters, Gharafa will face Umm Salal, who had defeated Al Bidaa 3-1 on Tuesday.

Ahli were up 2-0 just after 21 minutes as Naim Sliti and Yazan al-Nuaimat struck in six minutes apart. But Gharafa hit back through Fabrizio Diaz's long-range in the 27th minute. Ahli, however, took a two-goal advantage at half time after al-Nuaimat found the net in the 39th minute.

But a resilient Gharafa bounced back in stunning fashion after the break. Farid Boulaya's 68th-minute goal rejuvenated Pedro Martins' side with Ferjani Sassi taking the game to extra time with an equaliser in the 83rd time.

In stoppage time of first half of extra time, Qatar international Alaaeldin headed from a close range to signal wild scenes in the Gharafa camp. But they had survive anxious moments after Ahli's Ramon Gines found the net in the 118th minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Ahmed al-Ganehi, the winger for Gharafa, expressed immense joy at their victory, emphasizing the team's unwavering spirit despite initially trailing by two goals. He stated:“Al Ahli started the match strongly after taking the lead, taking advantage of some mistakes. However, we created numerous scoring opportunities. Unfortunately, our lack of concentration and finishing ability cost us potential goals.”

Al-Ganehi hoped that this victory would serve as a catalyst for Gharafa's performance in the upcoming stages of the Amir Cup. He stressed the importance of focusing on competing fiercely to vie for the Amir Cup title.

Sadd face Markhiya todayToday, Al Sadd will play Al Markhiya at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium at 5.15pm, Al Wakrah will meet Muaither at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at 8pm, and Al Rayyan will take on Al Khor at Janoub Stadium, also at 8pm.

Al Rayyan coach Leonardo Jardim, speaking on eve of their match with Al Khor, said:“We finished runners-up in the League behind Al Sadd after a tight title race and lost the Qatar Cup final against Al Wakrah. We want to end this runner-up barrier in the Amir Cup.

All the players are determined to win the Amir Cup and make up for our performance in the final last week.

Al Khor coach Abdullah Mubarak said:“We have great ambitions in this special tournament after winning the Second Division. We are looking forward to a win against Al Rayyan and qualify for the quarter-final. All the players are confident for the match against experienced Al Rayyan team.

Al Sadd coach Wesam Rizk, said the match against Al Markhiya match will be a strong test.“Our ultimate goal is to win the Amir Cup, and we want to reconcile with fans after defeat in Qatar Cup semi-final. We are fully prepared and looking to give winning performance but I anticipate a resolute response from them against Al Markhiya.”

Al Markhiya coach Madjid Bougherra said:“We have nothing to lose and we will play Al Sadd with an aim to make amends after slipping to the Second Division. Al Markhiya players always relish playing with big sides and they are eager to give a strong show.”

Al Wakrah's assistant coach Ousmane Coulibaly said his team was high on morale after the Qatar Cup triumph.“We are playing in Amir Cup a tournament cherished by everyone, with high morale after winning the Qatar Cup.”

Muaither assistant coach George Albin opined:“This match is important to us, and I have confidence in all the players to deliver their best.”

