(MENAFN- 3BL) Throughout the year, IWBI will mobilize its global community of healthy building leaders, practitioners and advocates to gather signatures for the Accord, with the goal of presenting it to government leaders, international bodies such as the United Nations, and global health organizations, urging action and implementation of its recommendations.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /3BL/ - The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities, in collaboration with renowned health luminaries, building science experts and industry leaders, today announced the launch of the International Healthy Building Accord. This groundbreaking initiative seeks to redefine the future of our built environment, emphasizing the critical role of health in building design, construction and operations.

The Accord, shaped by contributions from foremost health authorities and informed by an extensive and thorough body of health and buildings research and scientific evidence, outlines the imperative for healthy buildings, key focus areas and strategic policy actions necessary to accelerate healthy buildings worldwide. It emphasizes the importance of indoor air quality, water quality, healthy materials and design practices that prioritize human health as well as environmental sustainability.

“The International Healthy Building Accord embodies our shared vision and serves as a global clarion call, urging the world's policymakers and health leaders to do their part to help accelerate people-first buildings for everyone, everywhere,” said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI .“We invite healthy building champions to unite around the imperative of making sure the places and spaces where we live our lives enhance our health and well-being, not compromise it.”

Throughout the year, IWBI will engage with its global community, including public health professionals, architects, engineers, facility managers, developers, business leaders, researchers and others, to gather support and collect signatories for the Accord. The campaign will culminate in presenting the Accord to national government agencies, the United Nations and its agencies, and international health institutions, including the World Health Organization, at the end of the year.

The Accord calls for the world's governments to prioritize health in buildings, highlighting the need for strategic policy actions in areas such as building codes, financial incentives, public-private partnerships, and research and innovation. By endorsing the Accord, signatories are also committing to play a role in helping transform the built environment into a healthier, more sustainable space for current and future generations.

“In the role of Surgeon General, we would issue a call to action when the nation's health, well-being or safety was at risk. This is a similar situation and precisely why we are uniting under the banner of the International Healthy Building Accord, a global call to action urging the world's leaders to take key policy actions to accelerate change,” said Dr. Richard Carmona, the 17th Surgeon General of the United States. “And considering we spend 90% of our lives indoors, it is imperative that our buildings protect, support and enhance our health, such as providing clean air to breathe and clean water to drink.”

As of today's launch, the Accord already has nearly 200 signatories, including these notable leaders:

Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI

Dr. Richard Carmona, 17th Surgeon General of the United States

George R. Oliver, Chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls

Michelle Williams, Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health, Harvard University

Cheryl Durst, EVP and CEO, International Interior Design Association

Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

Lakisha Ann Woods, CEO, American Institute of Architects

Khoi Vo, CEO, American Society of Interior Designers

Peter Templeton, President and CEO, U.S. Green Building Council

Esther Sternberg, MD, Author of Well at Work

Yasushi Kinoshita, Representative Member, Eminence Partners

Christhina Candido, Associate Professor, University of Melbourne

Chris Pyke, Chief Innovation Officer, GRESB

Avi Rajagopal, Editor in Chief, Metropolis Magazine

Sarah Enaharo, Director of Global Sustainability and Health, Milliken & Company

Deepa Sathiaram, Executive Director, En3 Sustainability Solutions

Lawrence Sloan, CEO, American Industrial Hygiene Association

Courtney Howard, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary

Stephen Huddart, Adjunct Professor, University of Victoria

Kay Sargent, Director of Thought Leadership, Interiors, HOK

Prateek Khanna, COO, IWBI

Pauline Souza, Director of Sustainability, WRNS Studio

Quaiser Parvez, CEO, Nucleus Office Parks

Jennifer Berthelot-Jelovic, Founder & CEO, A SustainAble Production (ASAP)

Tyler Smith, Vice President of Healthy Buildings, Johnson Controls

Carlie Bullock-Jones, Founder and Principal, Ecoworks Studio

Ben Stapleton, Executive Director, USGBC California

Liam Bates, CEO, Kaiterra

Christine Bruckner, Director, M Moser Associates

Colin Milner, CEO, International Council in Active Aging

Deborah Cloutier, President, RE Tech Advisors

Erik Malmstrom, CEO, SafeTraces

Nora Wang Esram, Senior Director for Research, ACEEE

Sam Pickering, Executive Director of Sustainability, The Instant Group

Alexis Holcombe, Faculty, Virginia Commonwealth University

Scott Tew, Vice President of Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Emily Duff, Director of Climate Impact, JLL

Sean O'Reilly, Global SVP, AAF International

Rick Fedrizzi, Executive Chairman, IWBI

Tracy Backus, Director of Sustainable Programs, Teknion

Bill Browning, Founding Partner, Terrapin Bright Green

April Vacca, Associate Principal, Dewberry

Paul Scialla, Founder and CEO, Delos

Jason Shearer, Hybrid Work CTO, Cisco

Komal Kotwal, Founder and Principal, EquiSustain

Steve Levine, CEO, AtmosAir

Lauren M. Wallace, Principal, Epsten Group

Guido Petinelli, Founder and CEO, Petinelli

Wendy Feldman Block, Executive Managing Director, Savills

William Bridge, CEO, Global Green

John Nothdurft, Director, ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association

John Loyer, Head of Government Affairs, Somfy North America

Annemarie Lombard, Founder, Sensory Intelligence Consulting

Theresa Lehman, Director of Sustainable Services, Miron Construction Co.

Vicki Worden, President and CEO, Green Building Initiative

Michael White, Director of Business Development, Siemens

Ze Li, Senior Engineer, SOM

“I'm excited to see as leading figures across the healthy building movement mobilize around the Accord,” said Jason Hartke, Executive Vice President, External Affairs and Advocacy .“It's our chance to speak with one voice and tell all our government leaders to take note and take action by embracing the policy prescriptions in the Accord, ensuring that the places and spaces where we live, work and play contribute positively to our health and well-being.”

For more information about the International Healthy Building Accord and how to become a signatory, please click here .

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first for everyone, everywhere. IWBI is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate citizenship initiative, and helps companies advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the use of WELL. More information on WELL can be found here .

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Residence, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

View original content here.