J&K: First Batch Of 642 Hajj Pilgrims To Leave For Saudi Arabia Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 9 (IANS) The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from J&K will leave for Saudi Arabia in two flights from Srinagar International Airport on Thursday.

Officials said that this year, 7008 pilgrims from J&K will perform the holiest Muslim pilgrimage of Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

“First batch of 642 pilgrims will take off from Srinagar in two flights each carrying 321 pilgrims today.

Pilgrims started reaching the Hajj House situated in Bemina outskirts of Srinagar city since early morning.

The first batch of pilgrims arrived at the Hajj House before 8.30 am which was the official reporting time for the first batch. The reporting time for the second batch was 11 am.

The government has made special arrangements for the transport of the pilgrims from the Hajj House to the airport, foreign exchange, luggage clearance, special assistance to old and infirm pilgrims etc at the airport.

Pilgrims were accompanied by their family members to the Hajj House where they bid an emotional farewell to the pilgrims.

Only pilgrims are allowed to board the special green buses arranged to transport them from the Hajj House to the airport.