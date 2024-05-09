Ali Fazal On How It's Humbling To Work With Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who is making his debut in the South Indian film industry with Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' starring Kamal Haasan, said that working with two stalwarts of Indian cinema is a humbling experience for him.

Ali said: "I am genuinely thrilled to be a part of Mani's vision for 'Thug Life.' I hope to bring something of significance to this canvas. It's an honour to collaborate with Kamal Haasan and exchange ideas with him.”

"Working with two stalwarts of Indian cinema is a humbling experience. I am deeply grateful to Mani for entrusting me with this role, and I am eagerly looking forward to bringing it to life on screen."

The film will be shot by Ravi K. Chandran, and the music will be composed by the legendary A. R. Rahman. Details about Ali's character are being kept under wraps.

Production for 'Thug Life' has officially commenced in New Delhi.