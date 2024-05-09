QC Highlights Important Role Of Entrepreneurship In Growth Of Economy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently hosted a roundtable titled 'Self-Employment Drivers and Its Socio-Economic Environment in Qatar and the Region' at the Chamber's headquarters. The event was organised by the Center for Entrepreneurship & Organizational Excellence at the Qatar University College of Business & Economics in cooperation with Qatar Chamber.

The reoundtable was attended by QC board member Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned, Prof. Rana Sobh, Dean of the Qatar University College of Business & Economics, and Prof. Said El-bana, Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship & Organizational Excellence.

Also present at the meeting QC Acting General Manager Ali bu Sherbak Al Mansori, along with a crowd of experts, entrepreneurs, researchers, academics, and representatives from leading business organizations. Discussions during the meeting focused on the personal characteristics and qualities of entrepreneurs and self-employed people, and how these characteristics can impact the work environment.

In his remarks, Eng. Ali Al Mesned thanked Qatar University for organising the meeting, emphasizing that it came within the framework of the continuous cooperation with the Chamber.

He also emphasized that the Chamber strongly believes in the pivotal role played by entrepreneurs and seeks to assist them in developing their businesses. This includes enabling them to transform their innovative ideas into successful enterprises by facilitating their participation in local and regional exhibitions and forums, such as the 'Made in Qatar' expo.

For her part, Prof. Rana Sobh, Dean of the Qatar University College of Business & Economics, praised the cooperation with the Chamber, indicating that there are a host of joint projects and successful initiatives between both parties.