Mofa Spokesperson Highlights Qatar's Role As Mediator In Conflicts

Stockholm: Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari took part in the plenary session of the Stockholm Forum on Peace and Development, which was sponsored by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Themed Rethinking Conflict Prevention, the session discussed conflict management strategies, focusing on the conflicts currently taking place in Afghanistan, Somalia, and the Gaza Strip.

Addressing the session, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson noted the remarkable role played by Qatar as an unconventional mediator in regional and international conflicts, pointing to the success of Qatari mediation in settling several conflicts, defusing tension in a number of regions and facilitating ways to achieve stability and peace.

Dr. Al Ansari mentioned five factors behind the success of the Qatari mediation in a number of files, which are: strategic participation, tactical neutrality, long-term investment, commitment, and partnership.

He said that many of the current regional and international conflicts, have their roots in unresolved armed conflicts from the past, and conflicts that have been on hold for a century.

He stressed the need for mediations to focus on conflict prevention and how to achieve lasting peace.

Dr. Al Ansari also met Secretary-General of the Swedish Parliament H E Ingvar Mattson, Spokesman for the Social Democratic Party for foreign affairs in Sweden's Parliament H E Morgan Johansson, and member of the Swedish Parliament H E Alexandra Anstrell, in Stockholm yesterday.

The meeting dealt with discussing developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the Qatari mediation to end the war on the strip, in addition to enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kingdom of Sweden H E Nadia bint Ahmad Al Sheebi.

