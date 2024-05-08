Zelensky, Orban Speak Over Phone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban.

That's according to Zelensky's post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"I had a lengthy and focused call with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and invited him to the Peace Summit. Hungary's position is important to us in terms of bringing peace closer and our shared regional security," the report reads.

As noted, during the conversation, Zelensky emphasized Ukraine's interest in good-neighborly relations with Hungary, as well as in the development of cooperation in trade, energy, and logistics.

"We coordinated next steps to resolve the full range of bilateral issues in a mutually beneficial manner. We also discussed Ukraine's EU integration. I am confident that Ukraine's swift accession to the EU will benefit both of our states," the president concluded.

It should be recalled that on Thursday, the Ukrainian side held another round of negotiations with Portugal regarding the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement for the implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.