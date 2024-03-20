Green Cement Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Green Cement Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global green cement market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global green cement market size reached US$ 34.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 89.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during 2024-2032.

Green cement, also known as sustainable cement or eco-friendly cement, is a type of cement that aims to reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional cement production. Unlike conventional cement, which is primarily composed of limestone and requires high-temperature kiln firing, green cement incorporates alternative materials such as fly ash, slag, silica fume, and recycled aggregates. Its importance lies in mitigating the carbon footprint of the construction industry, which accounts for a significant portion of global carbon emissions. The benefits of green cement extend beyond environmental considerations; it also offers improved durability, strength, and resistance to chemicals compared to conventional cement.



Global Green Cement Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness and regulatory pressure regarding environmental sustainability have propelled demand for green building materials, including green cement. Additionally, the rising construction activities, particularly in urban areas, are fueling demand for green cement as developers seek sustainable solutions to meet building requirements further propelling market growth. Moreover, continual advancements in technology and manufacturing processes have led to the development of innovative green cement formulations with improved performance characteristics, further bolstering market expansion.

Furthermore, strategic collaborations and partnerships between construction companies and green cement manufacturers are driving market growth. In line with this, the growing trend towards green building certifications such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) is stimulating market growth.

Some of the Top Green Cement Manufacturing Companies Operating in the Market are Given Below:



CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

CRH plc

LafargeHolcim Ltd

Fortera Corporation

HeidelbergCement AG

Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)

Kiran Global Chem Limited

CeraTech

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

Votorantim Cimentos S.A.

UltraTech Cement Ltd. ACC Ltd.



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End-Use Industry:



Residential

Non-Residential Infrastructure



Breakup by Product Type:



Fly Ash-Based

Slag-Based

Limestone-Based

Silica Fume-Based Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



