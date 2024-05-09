Kazanforum To Gather Experts From 80 Countries, Foster Russia-Islamic World Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf |The Peninsula

Doha: Russia will host 15th edition of KazanForum - a platform to foster economic, cultural and social cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries - from May 14 to 19, in Kazan, Russia. Experts from more than 80 countries including the UAE, Bahrain, Malaysia, Turkiye, Iran, Libya and other Arab and Muslim countries will participate in the forum.

Key topics at KazanForum 2024 include Islamic finance, halal industry, international investments, industry, innovative technologies, energy, logistics, tourism, diplomacy, ESG principles, SMEs, medicine, sports, and media industry.

Traditionally an important event of KazanForum will be“Russia Halal Expo”.

This exhibition will take place on 30,000 square metres at Kazan Expo and will provide the largest space for the promotion and development of business projects. At the exhibition, participating countries will present their investment potential and achievements in the field of technology, Islamic economy and international cooperation. State corporations, major banks, financial institutions and international companies will also be represented.

For the first time, KazanForum will host the International Property Market exhibition, where developers, architects, investors, financial institutions and companies will present their projects and works in the field of real estate, construction, design and urbanism. The property exhibition, spread over 15,000 square metres, will provide an opportunity to learn about the international construction and property market and industry trends.

The forum will also shed light on latest innovations in Islamic fashion and opportunities for its promotion in different countries at the Modest Fashion Day Festival. The event will showcase works by modest fashion designers from Russia, CIS countries and Southeast Asia.

Experts will also discuss prospects and challenges of the modern industry of decent fashion from the point of view of communications, business and intercultural dialogue.

The forum will also see participants visit the ancient city of Bolgar, a historical and architectural Unesco World Heritage Site and the northernmost point of Islamic culture spreading. This is where the Volga Bulgaria, the ancestor of the modern Republic of Tatarstan converted to Islam in 922. Forum guests will also be able to take part in the Izge Bolgar zhyeny holiday in the ancient city. Participants will also visit other historical sites including“Kazan Kremlin” museum and island-town Sviyazhsk.

The forum will also include a conference on“The Role of Unesco World Cultural Heritage in Sustainable Regional Development” and a meeting of the Strategic Vision Group“Russia - Islamic World”.

Women's Outlook, on the other hand, will bring together speakers from almost 80 countries, to discuss topics such as the role of women in politics,“Traditional Family Spiritual Values as a Resource for Economic Development”,“Islamic Fashion: National Motifs and Accessories”,“Women for a Healthy Society: Advanced Ideas, Projects, and Technologies Uniting Countries”.

A competition of chefs from Islamic countries highlighting halal cuisine and a 13-nation hockey tournament is also part of the KazanForum programme.