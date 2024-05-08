Turkish Airlines Exhibits UEFA Champions League Trophy at Arabian Travel Market Trade Show

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, 07 May 2024 - Turkish Airlines, Türkiye’s national flag carrier renowned as the airline that flies to more countries than any other, will showcase its unique services for international tourists and transit travelers at its branded booth during the 31st edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM). As the official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, Turkish Airlines will display a life-size replica of the Champions League trophy at its booth, giving visitors the extraordinary chance to capture their printed picture alongside the sporting history, which will be prominently displayed at the booth throughout the 4-day event. Visitors to the Turkish Airlines booth also can enter an online competition for Champions League Final Match and get a chance to win thrilling prizes.

In addition to providing the football enthusiasts with the opportunity to create exhilarating memories, the airline will also present its layover services, including “Stopover in Istanbul” and “Touristanbul, which are tailored to meet the growing demand from international tourists and transit travellers, further underlining the ease of connectivity Turkish Airlines offers and highlighting Istanbul as a compelling tourism destination.

Commenting on the ATM participation, Mahmut Yayla, Senior Vice President of Sales at Turkish Airlines: “We are delighted to mark our presence at this year’s edition of the Arabian Travel Market. With Istanbul being one of the world’s most visited cities in 2023, we encourage visitors to explore our booth and discover our layover services to stop by Istanbul and find out what makes the city and the country truly special. Our participation at ATM underscores Turkish Airlines’ commitment to fostering cultural exchange and seamless connectivity between regions. Together, with



