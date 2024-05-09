HMC Expands Prosthodontics Services At Hamad Dental Center

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has expanded its prosthodontics services at the Hamad Dental Center with the introduction of dedicated evening and Saturday clinics.

This initiative is designed to improve access to care and significantly reduce the waiting times for prosthodontics treatments, including removable treatments, bridges, and crowns.

The expanded service, which started running on April 20, offers patients access to ten full-day (eight hour) clinics every Saturday; seven full-day clinics on Sundays; five full-day clinics on Mondays; and two evening clinics on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 3pm to 7pm.

Nasser Al Naimi, HMC's Chief of Patient Experience and Director of the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute, said:“At HMC, we have been working hard to enhance the outpatient appointment process and improve access to care for patients. The introduction of the additional clinics at the Hamad Dental Center follows the opening of evening clinics for six high demand specialities in the past 12 months: Ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat, urology, audiology, orthopaedics and bariatrics.

“The evening clinics have enabled patients to have a greater choice of appointment times to suit their lifestyle. The new clinics have also resulted in a significant increase in the number of patients receiving care."

