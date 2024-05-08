Josie Townsend Releases New Psychological Thriller - Can't See Around Corners

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Beneath the glitz and glamour lies a tale of betrayal and darkness. Meet Sharon and Annie Karce, the heiresses to a dynasty tainted by secrets.



Author Josie Townsend releases her latest masterpiece, Can't See Around Corners, a psychological thriller that promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. This gripping novel is set to captivate audiences with its blend of suspense, mystery, and supernatural intrigue.



In Can't See Around Corners, readers are introduced to fraternal twins Sharon and Annie, the heirs apparent to the esteemed Karce Empire. As the future of their renowned socialite dynasty, the sisters seem poised for a life of privilege and success. However, beneath their facade of shared contentment lies a sinister undercurrent of malicious feelings that threatens to tear their bond apart.



When Sharon and Annie embark on a trip to Europe, free from the watchful eye of their hypervigilant parents, treachery and deceit soon take hold. What begins as a seemingly idyllic journey quickly descends into a nightmarish ordeal, as the twins become embroiled in a web of wickedness and demonic encounters.



The discovery of an ancient pendant, once owned by Vlad the Impaler, sets off a chain of events that will test the limits of the sisters' sanity and threaten to unravel their family's existence back home in Australia. As the highly renowned Karce family grapples with unforeseen satanic forces, they must confront the discreditable exploits of their once-idolized daughters and reckon with the terrifying truth lurking around every corner.



About the Author:

Josie Townsend is a storyteller born in regional NSW, Australia. Despite facing adversity, including vision impairment resulting from a car accident at the age of 21, Josie has dedicated herself to the craft of writing. With Can't See Around Corners, she continues to inspire readers with her resilience and unwavering determination to pursue her passions. Josie has self-published two previous manuscripts and has a third on the way. She encourages others to never let life's hardships hold them hostage, but rather to forge ahead with courage and conviction.



MENAFN08052024006887014834ID1108191389