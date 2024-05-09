Ukraine Takes Down 17 Of 20 Russian Kamikaze Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces shot down 17 out of the 20 one-way attack drones Russia launched at Odesa region overnight Thursday.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight Thursday, May 9, 2024, the enemy attacked us with 20 killer UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type, launched from Cape Chauda (Crimea)," the statement reads.

According to the Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups downed 17 attack UAVs over Odesa region.

As reported earlier, overnight Thursday, the Air Force warned residents of incoming drones as the group of UAVs was spotted flying over the Black Sea toward Odesa region.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov