QF's Alumni Program Fosters Global Network Of Over 10,000 Graduates

Doha: Over the past two decades, Qatar Foundation has graduated more than 10,000 students that are putting their acquired skills and talents to use in their respective industries around the world-working for world-class organisations, starting their own businesses, engaging with their community, or continuing their lifelong learning journey through further studies.

The Alumni Program targets graduates from all QF partner universities and schools. QF graduates are part of their individual school's or university's alumni body, but are also connected to a larger network of alumni that hail from different backgrounds and fields across the QF ecosystem.

The goal is to nurture a strong network of alumni who connect, support, and empower each other.

Annual QF Alumni Forum 2024

On May 11, the QF Alumni Forum will offer QF graduates the opportunity to reconnect, build new relationships, and engage with annual themes that drive Alumni community involvement and connection to Qatar Foundation.

The event will feature several workshops.

The interactive workshop 'Impact Unleashed: From Passion to Pitch – Crafting Arguments for Social Change' is designed to empower alumni with the tools and confidence needed to make a meaningful social impact. Throughout the session, participants will delve into the heart of their personal motivations (“Your Why”), learn the essential elements of constructing a persuasive argument, and master the skills necessary to effectively pitch and present their cause to diverse audiences.

During conflicts and disasters, effective leadership and civic engagement become paramount. An interactive workshop on 'Leadership and Civic Engagement during and beyond Crises Provides' the participants with a broad and practical understanding of the interconnectedness of crisis leadership, organization capacity building, and active civic engagement during and beyond real and possible upheavals around the world.



There will be also several pre-event activities including an 'Impact Zone' which will feature alumni who have made notable contributions in areas such as social entrepreneurship and community impact. This includes innovative projects, impactful initiatives, or leadership in creating positive change.

Alumni will be able to reconnect in a fun and approachable way at the Coffee Networking Zone. By choosing a colored cup sleeve with different prompts, they can easily identify like minded alumni and strike up a conversation.

'Future QF Alumni' will be anew feature this year and it will feature a designated area to keep children engaged and entertained while their parents attend the Annual Alumni Forum. The space will offer activities that cater to various age groups and interests.