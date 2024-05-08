German Enbw And ADNOC Agreed On The Supply Of Low-Carbon LNG

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Germany's Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW) has agreed withthe Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to purchase low-carbonliquefied natural gas (LNG) on a long-term basis, Azernews reports.

"EnBW has signed a contract with ADNOC for the purchase of LNGfor a period of 15 years. The Emirati company will annually supply0.6 million tons of LNG to EnBW after the planned commissioning ofthe Ruwais LNG plant in 2028," the statement said.

Ruwais LNG with a total capacity of 9.6 million tons per year willbe the first liquefied natural gas plant in the Middle East to meetits electricity needs from low-carbon sources.

With over 28,000 employees, EnBW is one of the largest energysupply companies in Germany and Europe.