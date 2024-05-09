Busy Birthday: Vijay Deverakonda Shares Glimpse Of ‘VD14’ Set In 19Th Century

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) After unveiling the first look of his film with director Ravi Kiran Kola, actor Vijay Deverakonda again treated his fans on his birthday with a glimpse of his tentatively titled film 'VD14', set in the 19th century.
Vijay took to X and shared a poster featuring a sculpture of a king.
The poster has "The Legend of the Cursed Land. 1854-1878" written on it.
The actor captioned it:“ 'The Legend of the Cursed Land' Rahul Sankrityan X Vijay Deverakonda @MythriOfficial.”
The production company, Mythri Movie Makers, shared the poster on their official X handle.
The caption read:“Epics are not written, they are etched in the blood of heroes. Presenting #VD14 - THE LEGEND OF THE CURSED LAND. Happy Birthday, @TheDeverakonda. Directed by @Rahul_Sankrityn. Produced by @MythriOfficial.”
The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is reported that the film stars Sreeleela. Other details of the film are still under wraps.
MENAFN09052024000231011071ID1108192106
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.