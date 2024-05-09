Government Services Centers Report 98% Customer Satisfaction

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Services and Government Development Bureau (CGB) has said that the government services centres received 98% customer satisfaction last month.

“The total number of services completed in April 2024 reached 37,268 services, and the average customer satisfaction reached 98.09% based on the opinions of service recipients,” said CGB on X platform.

It said:“As part of our mission to modernise and develop government services, we follow up on all services provided in the government service centres affiliated with CGB, and we are interested in customers' feedback about the services.”

It said that the customers can now share their experience with the service centres after completing the service.

Government agencies in government service centres completed 37,268 services, of which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had the largest share with 15,500 services, followed by the Ministry of Labor with 7,810 services, then the Ministry of Justice which provided 6,268 services.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided 15,500 services in April where it received 746 feedback from customers with 98.01% satisfaction. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry rendered 4,455 services and received 328 feedback from customers with 98.81% satisfaction.

Civil Services and Government Development Bureau offered 933 services last month where it received 68 feedback from customers with 96.64% satisfaction. Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) offered 685 services and received 36 feedback with 98.87% satisfaction.

General Retirement & Social Insurance Authority provided 35 services and received 100% satisfaction.

Ministry of Justice offered 6,268 services in the last month and received 432 feedback with 97.23% satisfaction.

Ministry of Labour provided 7,810 services and received 619 feedback with 98.82% customer satisfaction.

Ministry of Social Development and Family offered 888 services and received 50 feedback with 95.11% satisfaction. Supreme Judicial Council rendered 269 services in April where it received 34 feedback from customers with 98.58% satisfaction.

Last month, Al Shamal Services Centre offered 79 services. The centre received 6 feedback from customers who gave 100% satisfaction. Al Khor Services Centre which offered 1,063 services received 95 feedbacks with 95% customers' satisfaction.

The Pearl Services Centre provided 2,662 services. It received 227 feedback with 98% customer satisfaction. Al Daayen Services Centre received 41 feedback with 97% satisfaction and rendered 772 services in April. Al Rayan Services Centre offered 10,977 services while it received 532 feedback from customers with 96% satisfaction. Al Hilal Services Centre provided 17,971 services in the last month where it received 1,173 feedback from customers with 98% satisfaction.