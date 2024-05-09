Al Ansari: 65,000 Graduates Of QU Contributing To Qatar's Progress

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University President Dr. Omar Al Ansari stressed the university's commitment to providing top-notch education.

"Within its core role and commitment to providing high-quality education and impactful research linked to national development, Qatar University has contributed to the Qatari job market with over 65,000 young human talents who have actively contributed and continue to contribute effectively to the journey of our ambitious developmental progress," he said in his speech at the QU graduation ceremony yesterday.

Addressing Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Dr. Al Ansari, said:“The prominent position that Qatar has attained regionally and internationally under your wise leadership and within the framework of the principles laid down by the founding fathers places a great responsibility on the university, a responsibility it acknowledges and takes pride in. The university senses its role as a strong supporter of sustainable development in Qatar, through preparing young people capable of actively participating with determination and enthusiasm in building their societies and engaging with the issues of their nation driven by the values of brotherhood, justice, and equity.”

He added:“Investment in human capital is the cornerstone of achieving aspirations and sustaining development. No nation has excelled in progress and leadership without valuing human care as a supreme value and a governing standard.

“As we stand on the threshold of implementing the Qatar University Strategy 2023-2027, which was developed to be harmonious and integrated with the Third Qatar National Development Strategy, we are pleased to mention that the university has achieved many accomplishments on various fronts, and has obtained numerous academic chairs through partnerships and agreements with local, regional, and international institutions.”