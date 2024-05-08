Built To Last: How The OPPO Reno11 Series Offers Unrivalled Durability

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Reno11 sets a new standard for smartphones, offering enduring performance that adapts to users' needs today, tomorrow, and beyond.



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 08 May 2024: OPPO proudly revealed the Reno11 series recently, redefining the landscape of smartphone expectations by seamlessly integrating practical features that embody durability and longevity. Consumer research insights underscore the significance of attributes like ample RAM, extensive storage, and a smooth system in shaping perceptions of a device's enduring performance. The Reno11 series stands as a testament to OPPO's commitment to long-term user satisfaction, setting unparalleled benchmarks for innovation and lasting power.



Long-lasting smoothness

At the heart of the Reno11 series lies OPPO's 48-Month Fluency Protection, a testament to the device's resilience in the face of time. Rigorously tested at OPPO Lab, the Reno11 guarantees a seamless experience even after four years of use. The pre-aging and post-aging evaluations cover app cold boot, boot time, multimedia response time, and app installation time. The result is a smartphone experience that remains as smooth and responsive as day one, reflecting OPPO's dedication to long-term user satisfaction.



Expansive capacity without compromise

Storage concerns become a thing of the past with the Reno11 Serieis’s expansive 256GB storage. And support expansion up to 2TB via a microSD card, providing ample space for a library of offline movies and games, making Reno11 an ideal companion for exciting journeys.



What sets the Reno11 series apart is OPPO’s ROM vitalization technology. The innovative ROM Vitalization feature intelligently compresses unused data and eliminates duplicated files, saving users up to 21GB of extra space from the total 256GB storage without compromising performance.



Enhanced Multitasking and efficiency

With an additional 12GB RAM seamlessly integrates into the device via OPPO’s RAM Expansion feature, the Reno11 series enables users to effortlessly navigate across multiple apps without lag. Thanks to OPPO's RAM Vitalization technology, Reno11 can keep up to 27 apps running in the background for an impressive 72 hours. This will not only enhances multitasking capabilities but also ensures a consistently agile user experience.

The OPPO Reno11 series stands as a testament to OPPO’s commitment to longevity and innovation, blending innovation, sleek design, and practical features to meet the evolving needs of consumers.



The Reno11 Series is now available to purchase across major retail stores in Saudi Arabia at a recommended retail price of 1,299 SAR for the Reno11 F 5G and 1,699 SAR for the Reno11 5G.



