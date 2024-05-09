Letter To Editor | IPL 2024 Ruminations

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also IPL 2024 To Kick Start On 22 March J&K Cricketers Rasikh Salam, Abid Mushtaq To Play In IPL 2024

File Photo

Just three wins out of 11 games and languishing at the bottom of the points table, is a clear case of complete failure of the Mumbai Indians as a unit in IPL 2024. On paper MI looks a strong outfit, but on the field they have looked disjointed and disoriented. The problem started for Mumbai Indians even before the start of the tournament when the team's management had made a blunder by deciding to replace Rohit Sharma as captain and give the mantle to Hardik Pandya, which wasn't welcomed by many MI players and its fans. The new captain has been a total failure, both with the bat and with ball, and as well as a skipper. After every game's loss, Pandya has tried to fake a calm demeanour in post-match interactions, and his frustration has been visible in his outbursts on the field. Also his open criticism of Tilak Varma after the team's loss against Delhi Capitals in the return game didn't go down well with experts and former players. If anything, it only raised further question marks over his ability as a leader. The best way for MI to retrieve its lost glory is to trade back Hardik Pandya to GT for the next season and reappoint Rohit Sharma as captain, who, after all, has won as many as five titles for the franchise, and who is still good enough to play T20 at least for a couple of years more.

Ranganathan Sivakumar



