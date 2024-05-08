Enhesa Partners With Csrhub For Global Sustainability Compliance Solution

(MENAFN- 3BL) As previously seen on the CSRHub blog .

BRUSSELS, May 8, 2024 /3BL/ - Enhesa, the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide, has announced a strategic alliance with CSRHub, a leading provider of consensus ratings of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

CSRHub provides access to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability ratings and information on over 36,000 companies globally by aggregating data from various sources, including investment analysts, government agencies, NGOs, expert publications, indexes, AI and crowd-sourced databases, to evaluate corporate performance in areas such as environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance. Under the agreement, Enhesa and CSRHub will be able to offer their clients access to a wide range of expertise and resources to meet their compliance goals.

Creating a truly complementary suite of sustainability compliance solutions, the partnership brings together Enhesa's market-leading sustainability content, along with CSRHub's consensus ratings, performance metrics and tools focused on corporate sustainability to give clients a truly comprehensive, data-driven assessment of their sustainability performance. Enhesa clients will also be able to access CSRHub's unique consensus ESG ratings through the partnership.

“As the stakes get higher for corporations to be able to provide quantitative evidence to support their sustainability strategies, clear, data-driven benchmarks like those provided by CSRHub will become more critical than ever,” said Peter Schramme, CEO of Enhesa.“We look forward to working closely with CSRHub to provide the essential regulatory context and expert interpretation of global sustainability standards to help our mutual clients navigate this complex environment.”

“This partnership with Enhesa will provide tremendous benefits to CSRHub, including an increased global reach, an ability to expand our offerings and a much larger depth and breadth of trusted content,” said Cynthia Figge, CEO and Cofounder of CSRHub.“This partnership with Enhesa is the perfect pairing, as we can leverage our collective strengths to help global organizations increase transparency and accountability in their corporate sustainability practices and programs.”

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of Consensus ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings and information. CSRHub's business intelligence system measures the ESG business impact that drives corporate and investor sustainability decisions. CSRHub's benchmarking data, tools, and actionable diagnostics help companies gain competitive business intelligence and strategic insights critical to building a roadmap for improvement. Founded in 2007, CSRHub is the only ESG Big Data platform that aggregates, normalizes and weights metrics from the top ESG investment analyst sources and hundreds of other expert ESG ratings sources to provide a strong consensus signal on 36,000 companies from 135 industries in 156 countries. Website: