Global Innovations Unveiled: Exhibitors from 26 Countries to Showcase Breakthroughs at Critical Communications World 2024 in Dubai

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – 7 May 2024: Critical Communications World (CCW) 2024, the leading global conference and exhibition for professionals in the communications industry, is set to welcome exhibitors from 26 countries including Europe, Middle East, Asia, North America, and Australia. With a roster of over 130 exhibitors already confirmed to date, CCW 2024 is gearing up to offer a display of cutting-edge technologies, mission- critical products and services that are fueling advancements in the critical communications field.

Attendees at CCW 2024 can look forward to exploring an array of solutions, forging valuable supply chain partnerships, and gaining valuable insights into the future landscape of critical communications. Exhibitors will be showcasing their offerings and innovations providing hands-on experiences for visitors through product demonstrations and direct interactions with industry experts.

Among the key exhibitors at CCW 2024 are Platinum sponsor Motorola Solutions, Gold Sponsors Ericsson and Leonardo and Host Operator Professional Communication Corporation - Nedaa.

Speaking ahead of the event, H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO of Nedaa said: As the Host Operator of CCW, Nedaa is honored to welcome the event's inaugural debut in the Middle East. Our involvement with CCW, an internationally acclaimed gathering, has consistently propelled advancements in critical communications. With its prestigious history spanning various global locations, CCW's arrival in the Middle East marks a significant milestone. Here, amidst a landscape where SMEs, industry pioneers, and governmental entities continuously push the boundaries of communication, we are excited to witness the convergence of innovation, technology, and strategic partnerships. As leader in this vital sector, we are eager to leverage our expertise to ensure that this upcoming edition of CCW sets a benchmark for those that follow.

“Motorola Solutions will showcase the transformative potential of connected technologies for mission-critical communications,” said Michael Kaae, Corporate Vice President at Motorola Solutions. “At CCW 2024 we will demonstrate the latest innovations in TETRA digital radio, video security and access control, and the command center technology that brings together vital information into a single view. For those visiting our stand, Motorola Solutions will highlight how technologies can empower users to act more decisively and effectively and how advancements in AI and video analytics can assist and accelerate human decision-making.”

On their part, Leonardo focuses their commitment to shaping the future of critical communications through their presence at CCW 2024, where, as Gold Sponsor, they will present their solutions and reinforce their engagement to advancing the mission critical communications landscape. As a global industrial group renowned for expertise in Aerospace, Defence & Security, Leonardo brings unparalleled technological capabilities to the forefront. With a product-based approach, Leonardo carries to CCW 2024 its proprietary solutions leveraging on artificial intelligence, cyber security and data platform technologies. Their extensive involvement in major international strategic programs underscores their position as a trusted technological partner of governments, defence and public safety agencies, institutions worldwide.





