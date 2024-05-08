Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Emirates Institute of Finance forge strategic partnership to expand national capacities in economic diplomacy

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 7th May 2024: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in the UAE, and the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), a regional leader in banking and finance training, have joined forces to fortify the country's economic diplomacy efforts through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic partnership signifies a shared commitment to combining collective strengths in pursuit of common objectives.

A dynamic exchange of knowledge, expertise, and resources is at the heart of their collaboration. Together, AGDA and EIF aim to leverage their assets to fuel innovation and excellence in economic diplomacy. Through joint initiatives, including training programmes, conferences, and collaborative projects, both institutions strive to build and empower a generation of Emirati leaders equipped to navigate the complexities of the global economic landscape.

Emphasising the significance of the cooperation, His Excellency Saif Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EIF: "The MoU with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy is in line with the leadership’s vision of fostering the competitiveness of the financial sector and empowering national cadres, which is the Emirates Institute of Finance's top priority. We will continue to create strategic partnerships and initiatives that aim to invest in the development of human capital to prepare a generation that is equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills and contribute to the economic and sustainable growth.”

Reiterating this perspective, Her Excellency Noura Alblooshi, General Manager of the Emirates Institute of Finance, said: "Our collaboration with the Anwar Gargash Academy is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our recognition of the vital role diplomacy plays in today's interconnected world. By merging our financial expertise with a nuanced understanding of global dynamics, we are not only shaping future leaders but also forging pathways to international collaboration and success. This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and diplomacy, driving forward our mission to empower national cadres and make a meaningful impact on the global stage."

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said: "In forging this MoU, we affirm our shared commitment to maximising the UAE's economic potential. Our strategic endeavours will not only fortify the nation's economic diplomacy but also spotlight the pivotal role of collaboration in driving sustainable growth. Through innovative initiatives, we aim to empower Emirati leaders to navigate global economic challenges, fostering a prosperous future for generations to come."

The MoU, signed by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri and H.E. Noura Alblooshi in the presence of dignitaries from both institutions, marks the beginning of a new chapter in collaborative efforts to advance economic diplomacy principles. Through sustained cooperation and mutual support, AGDA and EIF aim to make significant contributions to the UAE's economic prosperity and global standing.





