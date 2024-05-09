Qatari-Turkish Ship Carrying 1,908 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid Sets Sail To Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Mersin: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, saw off on yesterday a Turkiye-Qatar Gaza Goodness Ship departing from the Mersin International Port loaded with 1,908 tons of humanitarian aid for the besieged Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Qatar Fund for Development delivered 1,358 tons of the total load, and 550 tons was given by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye.

In a speech on the occasion of the launch of the aid ship from the Turkish port to Gaza, H E Al Khater hailed the move as another image of the close fraternal cooperation between the State of Qatar and the sisterly Republic of Turkiye.

She added that the ship carrying more than 1,900 tons of humanitarian and relief aid, set sail from Mersin International Port to the Port of El Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, to support brothers in the Gaza Strip, who have been struggling for seven months with the horrors of killing, forced displacement, and hunger, while producing unforgettable stories of steadfastness and sacrifice that inspired the whole world.

H E Al Khater pointed out that this ship is the latest in a series of established and ongoing cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye in all fields that serve common interests and enhance security, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

She stressed that the flow of sustainable and unhindered humanitarian aid to the entire Gaza Strip is a humanitarian duty and a legal obligation that falls primarily on the occupation forces, according to the Fourth Geneva Convention. She said that the Israeli forces' bombing of the municipality of Rafah, and their invasion of the land crossing, stopped the aid delivery, and that the killing and intimidation forced a re-displacement of those who were displaced to those areas, due to the occupation forces themselves.