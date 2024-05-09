Mobile Apps Re-Defining Tech Interaction In Daily Lives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With over six billion smartphone users across the globe, it is no surprise that mobile applications have become pivotal tools in an individual's life. And so is the case in Qatar, where the smartphone penetration exceeds 95%. According to Statista Market Insights, the market is projected to grow annually by 0.62% (CAGR 2024-2028).

In this digital era, each mobile application tends to undertake a particular role in our day-to-day lives. With a single tap, these digital tools can offer convenience, efficiency, accessibility, entertainment, and more.

Mobile apps are typically categorized based on their functions. These include applications centered on lifestyle, social media or communication, utilities, entertainment, productivity, as well as news and information.

The advent of these mobile apps greatly influences how we engage with technology, eventually making it a constant companion and a necessity to navigate daily routines.

Smartphone users have a plethora of options when it comes to the variety and availability of mobile applications predominantly found in two of the leading app stores in the globe, namely Google Play Store and Apple App Store. According to Statista, Google Play Store leads the most number of apps available in an app store with over 3 million, and as of March 2024, around 97 percent of all Android apps were available for free, while three percent required payment.

Meanwhile, the Apple App Store is considered the second-largest app store in the globe with roughly 1.6 million available apps for iOS users. This also correlates with the number of global mobile app downloads which reached 257 billion as of December 2023.

In Qatar, individuals utilize mobile apps to accomplish tasks and seek solutions for one's daily needs and wants. Several options are made available to cater to certain interests such as transportation, food delivery, banking, fashion, and more.

Government services are also undeniably at the center of digital transformation as traditional process of administrative work has shifted online for a seamless and streamlined process for citizens and residents in the country.

An example of this includes Metrash2, which has become a must-have application for every resident in the country. This serves as an integrated platform for all vital information on every individual in Qatar such as residency permits, passport details, driving license, legal offences, and more. Other branches of the government, as well as public and private institutions, have also launched mobile applications bespoke to their respective services and based on the needs of their consumers in Qatar.

Mobile applications are also reshaping the structures of our lifestyle with convenience, safety, and efficiency becoming a prerequisite to establish loyalty to an application. Much like in the case of food delivery apps in Qatar where options are available to the highly competitive market as each battle between user experience, customer satisfaction, and price differences to establish customer loyalty. This concept is applied to a handful of ride-hailing services approved to operate in the country, as well.

The traditional concept of shopping has also been revolutionized with the rise of online shopping and mobile app development. What once was skimming through large quantities of brands in brick-and-mortar stores is now rapidly being replaced, or made completely optional, with browsing through rows of product options in a device. Such as in the case of shopping for groceries, clothes, and home furniture in Qatar where most stores started catering to tech-savvy customers willing to purchase online.

Mobile apps have also touched our lives to make it better in the sense that acquiring a new skill has now become easier than ever. More and more applications are using various innovative methods such as introducing a reward system approach, and personalised progammes for each user.

The definition of health and fitness has undergone a major transformation with the introduction of fitness apps. From tracking our work outs to monitoring heartbeats, every anomaly can be identified and managed to lead a healthier life.

Financial services sector in Qatar has also undergone a broad growth with the rise of digital transformation initiatives. Gone are the days, when one would visit the bank for chequebooks or queue up to withdraw cash at bank counters. Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has taken up various initiatives to drive the development of this sector. Apart from taking steps to improve internet connectivity and increasing access to digital services, it is creating a supportive environment for tech startups to thrive and duel this digital transformation journey further ahead.