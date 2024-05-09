Auto-Rickshaw In US: Man Shares Video From California Netizens Asks, 'Meter Se Chalega Bro?'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The popularity of auto-rickshaws in India has made it an inseparable part of the country's identity across the world. The three-wheeled rickshaw, also known as tuk-tuks is a common sight in India and neighbouring countries. A viral video showing the vehicle plying on the streets of the United States has amazed the social media viral video, shared by an Instagram user showed the black and yellow auto-rickshaw in California. The visual of the black and yellow rickshaws plying in California streets was a surprise for many Indians who are used to finding the vehicle on busy and crowded Indian streets recent video of the autorickshaw was shared by an Instagram user Manohar Singh Rawat. The video was shared nearly a week ago and has garnered 24,185 likes so far.\"Auto Rikshaw in California. #artesia,\" he wrote while sharing the video. The video providing an unusual sight of auto rickshaw in the US went viral on the internet and attracted myraid of reactions including criticism and curiosity.

“Much needed public transport in US !!,” commented an Instagram user user shared their personal experience of finding an autorickshaw abroad and wrote,“I was in Artesia yesterday, and they were parked outside the Pioneer Cash & Carry store for people to take pictures!!!”“What's the procedure to get my Maruti Celerio here?,” asked an user.

An Instagram user jokingly commented,“Meter se chalega bro, jamuna par?”\"Wow USA is being converted to India.\"Another user expressed curiosity on how the autorickshaw managed its way to the US provided the high level of pollution it creates.“How did it pass the emission requireements?,” wrote muralidharsingri video also received a lot of negative response as well.\"Inviting crappy people from 3rd world countries,\" wrote a user



