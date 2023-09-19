Azerbaijan Opens Criminal Case In Connection With Explosion Of A Truck On A Truck In Khojavend

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. On September
19, 2023, based on information received about the death of two
civilians as a result of a mine explosion on the 58th kilometer of
the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road, an investigation was launched,
Trend reports with
reference to the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.
During the preliminary investigation, it was established that on
September 19, at about 03:45, on the 58th kilometer of the
Akhmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road, passing through the territory of
the Khojavend region, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily
stationed, a Shacman Howo car was blown up by an anti-tank a mine
laid by a sabotage and subversive group of the Armenian armed
forces.
As a result of the terrorist attack, civilians who were
employees of Directorate No. 43 of the State Highway Agency of
Azerbaijan Farhad Guliyev (05/02/1965) and Samir Sadikhov
(11/21/1970) were killed.
The Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service
of the Republic of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case under articles
214.2.1, 214.2.2, 214.2.3 (terrorism with repeated use of firearms,
explosives and devices by an organized group), 120.2.1, 120.2.4 ,
120.2.7, 120.2.10, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (murder of two or more
persons by an organized gang in a generally dangermanner, with
the aim of committing a terrorist attack motivated by national
hatred), 228.3 (repeatedly illegal acquisition, storage,
transportation and transportation of firearms , its complete parts,
ammunition, explosives and devices by an organized group) and other
articles.
Comprehensive investigative and operational measures are being
carried out in the criminal case, and additional information will
be provided to the public about its progress.
