Balkh Hospital Records 20Pc Increase Skin Patients

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Over 30,000 patients suffering from skin diseases referred to the Zonal Hospital for skin diseases in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province last year, an official said on Sunday.

In the previous solar year, 25,000 patients were referred to the hospital showing a 20 percent increase in the number patients when compared with the figure of last year.

Dr. Ali Asghar Malak, a senior physician at the Abu Ali Sina Balkh Zonal Hospital, told Pajhwok Afghan News in 1401 Solar year 25,000 patients suffering from skin disease referred to the hospital while in 1402 solar year over 30,000 patients referred to the hospital for treatment.

He said in the previous solar year 1,200 patients suffering from different diseases had been hospitalized while in 1402, the number of hospitalized patients was 1,300.

He said 30 percent of patients out of a total of 30,000 who referred to the hospital suffered from scabies disease.

The reason behind the surge in the number of skin disease patients was the opening of the Scabies treatment section and overall peace and stability, he said adding that in the absence of war people can freely referred to the hospital.

According to Dr. Malak Scabies disease is caused by an insect which is non-visible, this disease is mostly found in hostels, camps, schools and similar places.

Meanwhile, some patients are happy with the services in the hospital.

Hajira, 65, who is suffering from skin cancer for the past one and a half year said she strived hard for treatment but her efforts yielded no result.

She had a free of cost operation in the hospital and her treatment was underway said that his hospital offered fair and free of cost treatment.

Rahima, another patient, who tried to treat her disease but her efforts were unsuccessful.

She said after referring to the hospital there was significant improvement in her condition.

Shaikh Mir Sadaam, deputy head of the Public Health Department, said that all sections of the Balkh Abul Ali Sina Hospital were equipped and its personnel were engaged day and night in the service of patients.

He said there were 13 different departments in this hospital in which all facilities such as checkups, hospitalization and medicines were available free of cost.

The Balkh Abu Ali Sina Hospital is one of the largest hospitals at the Zonal level and currently it has the capacity of 850 patients.

