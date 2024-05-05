Raj Babbar Says No Division In Congress, Rues Lack Of Major Development In Gurugram In Last 10 Years

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, May 5 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar, who has been fielded by the Congress from the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency, on Sunday denied reports of infighting, asserting that the party is fighting the ongoing Lok Sabha election with full strength and will again come to power.

Addressing a press conference here, he said fellow Congress leaders Captain Ajay Singh Yadav (retd) and Rewari MLA Chiranjeevi Rao are in contact with him and providing full support.

On BJP's Gurgaon candidate Rao Inderjit Singh's comments lampooning him, he said: "I am thankful to him... at least he said I can entertain that means I am talented because you have to work hard to entertain someone."

Asking about his election campaign issues, Babbar said: "Gurugram is generating huge revenue for the state government but despite this, people are forced to clear garbage on their own. There is no foolproof plan to deal with the monsoon, no infrastructure, no accountability of the civic bodies."

Attacking Rao Inderjit Singh, he said simply constructing the six-lane Dwarka Expressway cannot be termed development. "It was the Centre's plan... The BJP government here failed to connect Nuh district to the railway network, they failed to start the Rapid Metro project here and even failed to develop better infrastructure during the past many years."

Babbar said that the people of Gurugram and Haryana have decided to vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections and also bring in a Congress government in the next Assembly polls under former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Asked about being an outsider in Gurugram, he said: "I am not an outsider. I have a lot of experience in politics. Yes from Mumbai, one cannot consider people's problems. So I want to stay here to address people's problems."