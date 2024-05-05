Qatar A Leading Destination For Major Tournaments: CEO Organizing Committee AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) CEO of the Organizing Committee of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, Jassim Abdulaziz Al Jassim, said that Qatar established itself as a leading destination for hosting major tournaments according to the highest approved standards.

He expressed his happiness at watching Asias junior stars and future Olympic players competing in another exceptionally successful prestigious event that leverages world-class sports infrastructure.

Speaking to the media after the end of the tournament, Al Jassim said the State of Qatar is committed to the basic Olympic values and principles and believes in the power of football and its ability to unite people and instill values of respect and solidarity.

He noted that the tournament was based on the State of Qatar's human heritage which contributed to the successful hosting of many major sporting events.

The State of Qatar's high-level human competencies and capabilities have laid strong foundations for the culture of volunteerism necessary to provide support and assistance to host major sporting tournaments, in line with the directives of Qatar's wise leadership, and the Qatar National Vision 2030, which laid out the basic principles for consolidating Qatar's position as a preferred destination for global sports.

The event, which kicked off April 15 and concluded May 3, brought together 16 teams on the same venues that hosted the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Japan, which secured the title, advanced to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics along with Uzbekistan and Iraq.

