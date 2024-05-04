Uzbekneftegaz, Japan's MUFG Bank Sign Agreement On Financing Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekneftegaz (Uzbekistan's state oil and gas company) andJapan's MUFG Bank Ltd. signed a preliminary agreement on financinginvestment projects and purchases, Azernews reports.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the document provides for financingby MUFG Bank Ltd for purchases under insurance coverage.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of furtherexpansion and bringing the existing cooperation to a new level.

Meanwhile, natural gas accounts for the majority of thecompany's production output. Uzbekneftegaz generated 6.9 billioncubic meters of natural gas during the first quarter of 2024.

Exports were worth $158.5 million, while imports totaled $189.4million during the same time period.

Uzbekneftegaz's net profit was 8.1 billion soums ($640,101) inthe first quarter of 2024. During this era, revenues totaled 3.4trillion soums ($268.6 million). Between January and March 2024,expenditures were 3.39 trillion soums ($267.8 million).