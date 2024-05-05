Day 212 Of The Genocide: Casualties In A Series Of Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN /



A number of Palestinian civilians were killed, and others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes over the early hours of Sunday morning across the Gaza Strip, marking the 212th day of the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on the enclave.

Local journalists reported that Israeli warplanes launched two airstrikes on the Al-Salam neighborhood east of Rafah city in southern Gaza, targeting a house belonging to the Bahloul family. The attack resulted in the killing and injury of several civilians

An earlier airstrike targeted a house belonging to the Al-Sha'er family in the same neighborhood, resulting in the injury of three people.

Israeli fighter jets also struck the town of Zawaida and targeted an agricultural land in the neighboring Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

Simultaneously, Israeli airstrikes hit a site in the Jeneina neighborhood east of Rafah, south of the Strip, while Israeli aircraft fired towards the east of the Bureij and Maghazi refugee camps and the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the night, Israeli warplanes targeted the Wadi al-Arayes area east of the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, where a mother and her two children were killed, and their father was injured.

Israeli warplanes also targeted a residential building in the Ard al-Mufti area north of the Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, and a house north of the Nuseirat camp, injuring several civilians.

In a preliminary toll, the ongoing Israeli aggression has resulted so far in 34,654 documented Palestinian fatalities, the majority of whom are children and women. In addition, 77,908 injuries have been registered, with thousands of victims still under the rubble.