Met Gala 2024: Will Alia Bhatt Be The ONLY Indian To Attend This Year?


5/5/2024 2:00:55 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Met Gala will take place on May 06, 2024, in New York.

Met Gala 2024: Will Alia Bhatt be the ONLY Indian to the event attend this year?


Previously, many Bollywood actresses have attended the Met Gala and according to the latest reports, Alia Bhatt will represent India at the Met Gala in 2024.



According to India Today, Alia Bhatt has taken off for the Met Gala 2024.

She reportedly left for New York to attend the Met Gala 2024.


Although nothing much has been disclosed from the actress's side, it is believed that she will be the only Indian to attend.


Priyanka Chopra confirmed that she will not be attending the event since she is busy shooting. Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child, hence will give the event a miss.

AsiaNet News

