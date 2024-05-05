Israeli Extremist Settlers Brutally Assault Teenager In Occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jerusalem / PNN /

Last night, Israeli extremist settlers launched a brutal attack on a 16-year-old Palestinian identified as Adam Al-Reshq in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, according to the teenager's family.

Adam's father, Majid Al-Reshq, told news reporters that his son was assaulted and savagely beaten up by colonists while he was jogging near the Old City of Jerusalem.

He added that the assault on his son took place in front of Israeli police officers who did not intervene but instead attacked and arrested him after the colonists assaulted him, merely because one of the settlers shouted, "Arab troublemaker."

He pointed out that his son miraculously survived the attack but was transported to the hospital with bruises and wounds all over his body.

Also, Israeli extremist settlers assaulted Palestinian civilians and their property in several areas of the northern Jordan Valley this evening, according to local sources.

Aref Draghmeh, a local rights activist, reported that colonists attacked the vehicle of Palestinian citizen Ahmed Hassan Draghmeh while he was in an open area known as Umm Al-Qabaa.

In a related context, Settlement Affairs Official in Tubas Governorate Mutaz Bisharat stated that colonists released their cattle into the agricultural fields of Palestinian citizens in the area.

Additionally, they attacked the tents of citizens in the Ein Gazal area and set fire to some of the agricultural fields there.