Alankrita Sahai Says She Doesn't Understand Why Actresses Can't Be Good Friends

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Alankrita Sahai, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Tipppsy', has shared that she does not understand the notion of actresses not getting along with each other.

In the film, Alankrita shares the screen with Kainaat Arora, Natasha Suri, Nazia and Sonia Birje.

Alankrita recently took to her social media handle earlier to share snaps of herself with Kainaat and Nazia, giving a glimpse into the way they are bonding.

Talking about the notion of actresses not being true friends, Alankrita said: "I don't understand why people often say that actresses can't actually be friends in the industry. I mean look at us, right from the shooting stage to even after completing the shoot, all of us girls have been chilling together in each other's company."

She further said: "Of course in a group, certain friendships are a little more special and some a little less. But then, I find it a nonsensical thought when people say female actresses can't be friends. We all have been very secured in our respective spaces now, all of us a.k.a. Charlie's angels are looking forward to celebrating together once the film releases in cinemas."

Shedding light on her role in the film, she said: "Well, I truly had a gala time in playing my character of Pony. It was a super fun experience to be Charlie's sweet and spicy angels and well, when Charlie is Deepak Tijori himself, it certainly enhances the entertainment quotient."

'Tipppsy' is set to release in cinemas on May 10.