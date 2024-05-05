Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Reveals 'Most Important' Moment Of Their La Liga Title Win

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has identified a specific instance, orchestrated by Jude Bellingham, as the decisive factor in his team's successful journey to clinch the La Liga title once again. Real Madrid secured the Spanish championship on Saturday night, with their victory over Cadiz earlier in the day, coupled with Barcelona's inability to overcome Girona, ensuring their unassailable lead at the top of the table.

Amidst the celebratory atmosphere, Ancelotti fielded various questions from the media, with one query standing out above the rest. When asked about the 'most important' moment of the entire campaign in their quest for La Liga glory, Ancelotti promptly pointed to Jude Bellingham's injury-time winner against Barcelona back in October. "Bellingham's goal against Barça," he affirmed.