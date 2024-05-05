Six Of A Family Killed In Road Accident On Mumbai-Delhi Expressway In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 5 (IANS) Six people of a family were killed and two children injured when their car collided with a tractor on the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the family was going from Khandela in Sikar to the Trinetra Ganesh Temple in Ranthambore when the accident occurred.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Dinesh Yadav said that the car was badly damaged and bodies could only be taken out with a hard effort.

The two children injured in the accident were first admitted to the Community Health Centre in Baunli village and later were referred to Jaipur.

As per the police, the family was originally from Mukundgarh in Jhunjhunu but currently living in Sikar.