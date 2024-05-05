Lok Sabha Election Special: Why Kushwaha Voters In Bihar Are Giving Sleepless Nights To BJP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Till a month ago, the election in Bihar seemed to be one-sided in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal-United-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). But now, the tide seems to have drastically changed its course and is now pointing towards an edge to the Congress-RJD-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) with a sizeable population of Kushwahas (Koeris) drifting away from the ruling coalition over the distribution of tickets.

Of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the NDA has fielded only four Koeri candidates with the JDU giving the maximum number of three and BJP none. From the INDI alliance, the RJD has given three seats to the community, the Left two seats and the Congress and Mukesh Sahni's VIP have fielded one Koeri candidate each.



So far, elections on nine seats have been held in two phases. Political analysts in the state believe that it is a tough fight between two blocs. No one can say that the contest is easy this time.

Asianet Newsable spoke to a number of political experts to understand what went wrong with the BJP and its alliance partners and how the electoral fortunes of the RJD and its allies have prospered.

Political analyst Kanhaiya Bhelari told Asianet Newsable: "The fight in Bihar is between Tejashwi and Narendra Modi. There is no NDA Vs INDIA contest. The Koeri voters are drifting away from the NDA despite the state party chiefs of both the BJP and the JDU being from the Kushwaha community. They are unable to hold them back."

It must be mentioned that the Kushwahas -- comprising 4.5 per cent of the population as per the new caste census conducted last year -- have been traditionally with the NDA.



On being asked about how the fight became tough for the BJP which seems to be one-sided earlier, Bhelari said after the distribution of tickets the Koeri and Mallah communities shifted their loyalties towards the RJD. The BJP did not field any Koeri candidate and couldn't manage to keep Mukesh Sahni in its fold. The Mallah has a 2.6 per cent population in Bihar.

Local issues like reservation, unemployment and inflation are dominating in this election. He further added that the votes of the Yadavs, who constitute 14.5 per cent in the state, are almost intact. They have the support of over 17 per cent of the Muslim population. Now, add the Koeris and Mallahs to the combination. So if you look at social engineering, the INDIA has an edge over the NDA.”

Ravi Upadhyay, a senior journalist with the United News of India in Patna, said that this is an interesting election in Bihar and no one can predict what would happen. The political pundits would get some clarity only after three phases of elections take place. As of now, the fight is neck and neck in all nine seats.

Ravi Upadhyay was of the view that Yadavs have drifted away from the RJD in some pockets like Nawada and Purnea.

Another expert on Bihar politics Rajeev Ranjan said there are several issues, which have been dominating this election. "Issues like government service, price rise, agriculture, health and infrastructure are the major things that the people are raising. One good thing that is happening is that the people have now started asking questions from their representatives. This is a new change that Bihar is witnessing.”



Youths in the state believe that Tejashwi would give them government jobs if he comes to power, Ranjan said, adding that this is the reason why the 2024 battle had become tough for the ruling dispensation in Bihar. The election in Bihar is being held in seven phases with two have already taken place. The counting will be taking place on June 4.

