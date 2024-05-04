Georgia Expects Closer Co-Op With Partners On Azerbaijan-EU Green Corridor Project, PM Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia expects closer cooperation with partners in theAzerbaijan-EU green corridor project, Georgian Prime MinisterIrakli Kobakhidze said during the opening ceremony of the ADB Boardof Governors meeting held in Tbilisi on May 4, Azernews reports.

"We will continue to invest in Georgia's multifunctionalregional hub to fully utilize its potential. Against the backdropof a global crisis, alternative routes are crucial forinternational stability, energy, and food security. Taking thisinto account, we expect closer collaboration with our partners toadvance projects such as underwater power supply and internetcables in the Black Sea, ferry transportation across the Black Sea,and so on," he said.

According to him, it is necessary to maintain Georgia'scompetitiveness, with a priority being the improvement ofinfrastructure in the region.

"We are building east-west, southeast, and north-southcorridors, improving connectivity. The deep-water port of Anakliaand Tbilisi International Airport play a crucial role in thesesegments. It is worth noting that we have devised a comprehensiveprogram to enhance the railway system and further develop corporatesystems," added the prime minister.

The opening session of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board ofGovernors has kicked off in Tbilisi. The Opening Session marks theofficial start of the Annual Meeting. It is a high-profile eventattended by the Guest of Honor from the host country.

The theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from May 2through May 5 is“Bridge to the Future.”

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB governors toconsider development issues and challenges facing Asia and thePacific. Several thousand participants, including financeministers, central bank governors, senior government officials,members of the private sector, representatives of internationalorganizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, andthe media, regularly join the meeting.