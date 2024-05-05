Madhya Pradesh Cop Crushed To Death By Tractor Involved In Illegal Sand Mining; 2 Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic incident, a policeman in Madhya Pradesh was killed after being run over by a tractor allegedly engaged in illegal sand mining.

Mahendra Bagri, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Shehdol City Police, was tragically crushed on Saturday evening while attempting to stop the tractor from delivering sand.

According to police, Bagri went to the site with two constables, Prasad Kanoji and Sanjay Dubey, to investigate unlawful mining activities.

The Assistant Sub-Inspector died on the spot, while Kanoji and Dubey managed to escape unharmed. The driver fled the scene after the fatal incident, NDTV reported.

Officials said the driver and truck owner's son have been arrested, while the owner of the tractor is on the run.



"The driver of the tractor has been apprehended, and an investigation is underway. During the investigation, it was discovered that the tractor owner's son was also implicated. "He has also been arrested," stated DC Sagar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in Shahdol.

Police have offered a reward of Rs 30,000 for any information leading to the truck's owner, Surendra Singh. A complaint has been filed against the driver and sand mafia father-son combination, Ashutosh Singh and Surendra Singh, according to authorities.

Illegal sand mining is rampant in Madhya Pradesh, with hundreds of dumpers transporting sand from the banks of the Son River. A Revenue Department official was crushed to death last year in November by a tractor allegedly belonging to the sand mafia in Shahdol.

Prasann Singh was crushed to death when he attempted to halt a truck carrying illegally mined sand near the Son River.