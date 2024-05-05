Easter In Gaza: Sounds Of Bombs Overwhelm Church Hymns

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jerusalem / PNN /

In the backdrop of shelling and the roar of Israeli warplanes, Orthodox Christians in Gaza City celebrate Easter amidst a subdued atmosphere devoid of any festive spirit.

Celebrations were limited for around 100 Christian families at the Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza City, confined to prayers and religious rituals without any festivities, stated Imad al-Sayegh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gaza Churches Union, to Anadolu Agency.

Al-Sayegh, who sought refuge at the Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza City's eastern district, like other Christian families in the city, explained that the genocidal war has made this year's Easter ceremonies different from previous years, with no signs of joy or celebration in the church.

"The sadness pervades the atmosphere inside the church, as it does outside, leaving no room for joy and celebration amidst the immense destruction, continuous shelling, and casualties," he said.

The sacred Holy Fire is traditionally transported from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied Jerusalem to churches in the region and around the world amid festive celebrations. However, al-Sayegh emphasized that Israel did not permit the entry of the Holy Fire into Gaza's churches amid its ongoing war since October 7th last year.

Churches that follow the Eastern Orthodox calendar conducted religious rites and observed Holy Thursday last week, Good Friday the day before yesterday, and celebrated Holy Saturday yesterday.

Thousands of Christians headed towards Jerusalem's Old City since the early hours of Holy Saturday, hoping to reach the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate the emergence of the Holy Fire.

Following Holy Saturday, Christians in Palestine celebrated Easter Sunday today, singing hymns and prayers from within the Church of St. Porphyrius, praying for peace and an end to the aggression on Gaza.

Gaza is home to around 1,200 Christians out of a total population of approximately 2.3 million people, living in challenging and complex conditions.

Al-Sayegh hopes for an end to the destructive aggression and the establishment of peace in the Gaza Strip.

Citizen Jameel Tarzi agrees with al-Sayegh, stating that the Israeli aggression deprived Christians of celebrating Easter this year, much like it deprived Muslims of celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

Tarzi, who lost his son in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Church of St. Porphyrius in Gaza City's Old Town last October, said, "Israel did not discriminate in its fierce war between young and old, Muslim and Christian; the aggression targeted Palestinian existence."

Christians in Gaza were not spared from the destructive Israeli onslaught, intense and relentless airstrikes, as the Church of St. Porphyrius suffered an Israeli bombardment on October 19th, resulting in the martyrdom of 18 citizens, mostly children and women, who sought refuge inside, during the Israeli aggression.

During the aggression, three Christian churches were significantly damaged, and Israeli forces targeted the Orthodox Cultural Center in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, which houses several facilities and halls, as well as a sports club, leading to extensive destruction.

Tarzi added that the aggression deprived Gaza's Christians of visiting the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, south of the West Bank, to celebrate Christmas, as well as visiting the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate Easter.

He expressed deep sorrow for the situation in the Gaza Strip, characterized by disasters and humanitarian crises amidst international silence.

In the West Bank, the festive spirit and the scout marches that usually take place annually for Easter were absent amidst the continuous Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

In a preliminary toll, the ongoing Israeli aggression has resulted so far in 34,654 documented Palestinian fatalities, the majority of whom are children and women. In addition, 77,908 injuries have been registered, with thousands of victims still under the rubble.