Ministry Of Finance, WEF Host Session To Establish Centre For The Fourth Industrial Revolution In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Ministry of Finance and the World Economic Forum organised an introductory session to establish the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the State of Qatar, with the participation of a number of government entities, the private sector and academic sector including universities and educational institutions.

During the introductory session, the development of a strategy for the centre was discussed and its importance and goals were presented to stakeholders.

The centre aims to harness the potential of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies to accelerate the realisation of sustainable economic growth and the key priorities of Qatar National Vision 2030.

In addition to reviewing the centre's network around the world, discussion and brainstorming sessions were held with various local stakeholders about potential initiatives in which the centre can participate.

The establishment of the centre is the result of the agreement signed last October between the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, and the World Economic Forum, an independent not-for-profit organisation that is a global leader on policy and governance for emerging technologies.

The primary focus of the centre will be on harnessing the full potential of frontier technologies in sustainable development and economic competitiveness, in line with Qatar's national priorities and Vision 2030.

